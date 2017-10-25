Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Full practice participant
Tunsil (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday but is still listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Ravens, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Barring any setbacks, it looks as if Tunsil will be back in the lineup Thursday. However, if he's unable to play, expect Sam Young to fill in at left tackle.
