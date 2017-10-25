Tunsil (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday but is still listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Ravens, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Barring any setbacks, it looks as if Tunsil will be back in the lineup Thursday. However, if he's unable to play, expect Sam Young to fill in at left tackle.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories