Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Gets start Thursday
Tunsil started at left tackle in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.
Tunsil had been away from the team for personal reasons but has since returned as evidenced by his participation in Thursday's contest. Except the tackle to be good to go for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
No. 8 overall in a PPR draft
Heath Cummings says if you start your draft with Devonta Freeman and Doug Baldwin you should...
-
Podcast: Talking 2017 busts
Dave is nervous about Lamar Miller and Heath sees a red flag with Jameis Winston. Find out...
-
Sportsline's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Picking No. 1 in standard
In our updated pick-by-pick series, Jamey Eisenberg shows you what to do when picking No. 1...
-
Picking No. 2 in standard
Picking in Round 1 is easy -- it's the picks after that in the No. 2 draft slot that makes...
-
Picking No. 3 in standard
Heath Cummings discusses building your team from the No. 3 pick and ranking Julio Jones over...