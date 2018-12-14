Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Good for Week 15
Tunsil (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Tunsil never progressed beyond limited participation at practice this week, but the Dolphins feel well enough to not saddle him with an injury designation. The 24-year-old should take up his usual post at starting left tackle Sunday at Minnesota.
