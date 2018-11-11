Tunsil (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins will be down both of their starting tackles in Tunsil and Ja'Wuan James (kneecap) and one of their starting guards (Ted Larsen) in Week 10, a scary reality with the immobile Brock Osweiler under center. Zach Sterup will fill in at left tackle for Tunsil, per Beasley.