Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Knee injury not serious
Tunsil said that the knee injury he sustained during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets is "not serious," Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Tunsil exited Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets due to a knee injury, but does not appears in danger of missing any time. If Tunsil is able to go Week 10, Zach Sterup will return to a reserve role.
