Tunsil (knee) is participating in some form during Tuesday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The 2016 first-round pick suffered a knee injury in Week 9 against the Jets and was unable to suit up in Week 10. Following the bye week, Tunsil appears to be on track for a return to the field in Week 12. The Dolphins will make the official call on Tunsil's availability for Sunday, but if he can't go, Zach Sterup will likely draw the start again in his absence.

