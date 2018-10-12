Tunsil (concussion) is listed as questionable for Week 6 against the Bears, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Tunsil didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but was able to get in a full practice Friday. Head coach Adam Gase announced Friday that Tunsil is out of concussion protocol and is ready to play, but the team will apparently still list him as questionable to err on the side of caution.