Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Questionable to return to Sunday's game
Tunsil is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals with a possible concussion, Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.
Tunsil will have to clear through the league's concussion protocol before he can make a return to the field. Based on the team's depth chart, it looks as if Zach Sterup will fill the temporary void.
