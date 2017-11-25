Tunsil returned to practice Friday after missing a couple of days due to an illness, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins can't afford to lose Tunsil, not with Jermon Bushrod missing the game due to a foot injury. The Dolphins OL has been adequate at best this season but will need to be at full strength Sunday to keep up with Tom Brady and the Patriots.

