Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Still in concussion protocol
Tunsil has yet to clear concussion protocol as of Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
According to Beasley, Tunsil took part in Wednesday's practice, suggesting that he may not be far from gaining clearance from the protocol. He still has a few days to do so before Sunday's matchup with the Bears.
More News
-
Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Logs 32 offensive snaps•
-
Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Will watch from sidelines Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Misses practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It's Revenge Game time for Marshawn Lynch, who has a great chance at a big game against his...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...