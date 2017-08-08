Tunsil has been away from the team due to personal reasons, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Tunsil is not expected to be out long as coach Adam Gase stated that "the matter isn't serious". The Dolphins are having injury worries with Ryan Tannehill (knee) and Jay Ajayi (concussion) both out of the lineup. A healthy and productive Tunsil will go a long way towards stabilizing the offense.