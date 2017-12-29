Tunsil (ankle) is doubtful to play Sunday versus Buffalo, Chris Perkins of the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Tunsil hasn't practiced all week due to the injury and with the game meaning very little to Miami, there would seem to be no reason to push him to play. If Tunsil is indeed inactive for the game then Zach Sterup would start in his place.

