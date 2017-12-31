Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Will watch from sidelines Sunday
Tunsil (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Tunsil was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report, so his out designation Sunday isn't much of a surprise. Expect Zach Sterup to fill in at left tackle.
More News
-
Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Will play against Ravens•
-
Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Full practice participant•
-
Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Could play Thursday•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...