Timmons is expected to be cut by Miami in a move to clear up salary cap space, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Timmons had 84 tackles and three passes defensed in 14 games for Miami this season. Those are hardly numbers that justify the Dolphins bringing him back for another season. His release would save $5.5 million versus the salary cap for Miami but there would also be a $2.75 million charge in dead money.