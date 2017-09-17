Play

Dolphins' Lawrence Timmons: Not expected to play Sunday

Timmons is not expected to play Sunday against the Chargers, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The report suggests that Timmons is not with the team currently, with his official Week 2 status to be confirmed upon the release of the Dolphins' inactives in advance of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff.

