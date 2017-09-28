Dolphins' Lawrence Timmons: Practicing upon return
Timmons (suspension) practiced fully Wednesday, Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post reports.
As expected, Timmons returned to practice after having his indefinite suspension lifted Tuesday. The 31-year-old should slot back in as starting strongside linebacker, but there will likely be more specifics offered on playing time as we enter the back half of the week.
