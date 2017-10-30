Dolphins' Lawrence Timmons: Records season-high 13 tackles vs. Ravens
Timmons recorded 13 tackles (8 solo) in Thursday's loss to the Ravens.
In a game where the Dolphins' defense couldn't stay off the field due to the team's offensive woes, Timmons had plenty of opportunities to be productive and put in his best effort of the season as a result. While this number of tackles is likely unsustainable for the linebacker, he did play in all 65 of the team's defensive snaps and should continue to see plenty of opportunities down the line.
