Dolphins' Lawrence Timmons: Reinstated from suspension
The Dolphins reinstated Timmons from his indefinite suspension Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Timmons will play in Sunday's game against the Saints.
After Timmons went AWOL ahead of the Dolphins' Week 2 win over the Chargers to tend to a personal matter, the team suspended the linebacker and didn't provide any indication when he would return. His suspension will last a little over a week, and the expectation is that he'll resume practicing with the team Wednesday in preparation for Sunday's game. Chase Allen ended up filling in at outside linebacker in the Week 3 loss to the Jets and recorded seven tackles, but is expected to see his snap count drop dramatically in Week 4 with Timmons back in the fold.
