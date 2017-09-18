Dolphins' Lawrence Timmons: Scheduled to meet with doctors
Timmons (personal) is scheduled to meet with doctors Monday, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.
Timmons left the Dolphins to attend to a personal matter Saturday, and while he returned Sunday morning prior to kickoff, the team decided to make him inactive for a 19-17 win over the Chargers. Dolphins coach Adam Gase was hesitant to discuss the situation, saying that he needs to figure out details before providing any comment. Timmons had a streak of 101 consecutive starts before Sunday, and he apparently wants to return for Week 3 against the Jets. He'll first have to consult with doctors to determine whether that's in his best interest.
