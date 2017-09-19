Play

Dolphins' Lawrence Timmons: Suspended indefinitely

Timmons was suspended indefinitely Tuesday by the Dolphins.

There have been no details surrounding Timmons' situation, as head coach Adam Gase said Monday that he needed to know all the details before commenting. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the maximum amount of time the Dolphins can suspend Timmons is four weeks, but the team may release a more exact timetable later.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories