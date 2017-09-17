Play

Dolphins' Lawrence Timmons: Won't play Sunday

Timmons (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

For an undisclosed reason, Timmons reportedly wasn't with the team earlier in the day, so he'll be kept to the sideline as a result. Undrafted rookie Chase Allen will draw the start at outside linebacker with Timmons out, while Justin March-Lillard figures to provide depth behind Allen and Kiko Alonso.

