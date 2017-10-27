Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Career-high catch total in loss
Carroo brought in six of eight targets for 48 yards in Thursday's 40-0 loss to the Ravens.
Both Carroo's reception and target totals were career highs, as he was a primary beneficiary of the absence of DeVante Parker (ankle). The 23-year-old had only one reception on the season coming into Thursday's contest, so it's difficult to put much stock into the sudden bump in production. Carroo remains a relative afterthought in the offense when the receiving corps is at full strength, which could well be the case for a Week 9 tilt against the Raiders.
