Carroo brought in six of eight targets for 48 yards in Thursday's 40-0 loss to the Ravens.

Both Carroo's reception and target totals were career highs, as he was a primary beneficiary of the absence of DeVante Parker (ankle). The 23-year-old had only one reception on the season coming into Thursday's contest, so it's difficult to put much stock into the sudden bump in production. Carroo remains a relative afterthought in the offense when the receiving corps is at full strength, which could well be the case for a Week 9 tilt against the Raiders.