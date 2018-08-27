Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Could be cut by Thursday
Carroo (groin) is in serious jeopardy of being cut, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Carroo's chances of making the team appear to be riding on his availability for the preseason finale Thursday. While a groin injury has limited Carroo's ability to showcase his talents, the Dolphins feel comfortable with who's currently listed ahead of Carroo on the depth chart. As of now, it seems Carroo would need a strong performance in Thursday's contest followed by a little bit of luck if he plans on sticking around in Miami.
