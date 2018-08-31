Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Disappoints in preseason finale
Carroo caught three of eight targets for 34 yards during Thursday's preseason finale against the Falcons.
Carroo drew the start at wide receiver but didn't make much of a case to survive Saturday's roster cuts. This is nothing new for the Louisville product who the Dolphins traded up to select in the third round of the 2016 draft, though. However, Carroo at least showed to be passed the groin injury that prevented him from playing in last week's exhibition against the Ravens.
