Carroo turned his only target into a 33-yard touchdown in Thursday's 23-20 preseason win over the Falcons.

Carroo made an impression with his lone target in this one, fighting off a defender and making a superb extended catch in the end zone. He saw just six targets in 2016 as a rookie, but Carroo has flashed ability in the past and could compete for a larger role this season in what is not an especially deep receiving corps in Miami.

