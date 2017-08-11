Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Hauls in touchdown in preseason opener
Carroo turned his only target into a 33-yard touchdown in Thursday's 23-20 preseason win over the Falcons.
Carroo made an impression with his lone target in this one, fighting off a defender and making a superb extended catch in the end zone. He saw just six targets in 2016 as a rookie, but Carroo has flashed ability in the past and could compete for a larger role this season in what is not an especially deep receiving corps in Miami.
More News
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Entering 2017 in better shape•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Faces difficult path to larger role•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Quiet rookie campaign•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Inactive in Week 17 versus Patriots•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Inactive for Week 16 versus Bills•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...