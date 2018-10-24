Carroo has been elevated from the Dolphins' practice squad to the team's active roster, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

He'll bolster the team's wideout depth with Albert Wilson now on IR, but for now Carroo is behind Danny Amendola, DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant on the team's depth chart. If the Dolphins end up parting ways with Parker before the trade deadline, Carroo could move up a peg, but for now he's off the fantasy radar.