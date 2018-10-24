Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Joins active roster
Carroo has been elevated from the Dolphins' practice squad to the team's active roster, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
He'll bolster the team's wideout depth with Albert Wilson now on IR, but for now Carroo is behind Danny Amendola, DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant on the team's depth chart. If the Dolphins end up parting ways with Parker before the trade deadline, Carroo could move up a peg, but for now he's off the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Leonte Carroo: Added to Dolphins' practice squad•
-
Leonte Carroo: Released by Dolphins•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Disappoints in preseason finale•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Could be cut by Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Sits out Saturday's game•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Out several days with groin injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...