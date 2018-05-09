Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Likely on roster bubble
Carroo (undisclosed) likely will need to compete for a roster spot, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins signed Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola to replace Jarvis Landry, giving them two options in the slot between starting outside receivers DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills. With speedy return man Jakeem Grant also expected to make the 53-man roster, Carroo could end up competing with a slew of players for just one spot. While he's caught only 10 passes in 28 NFL games, the 2016 third-round pick does at least have some experience playing special teams (181 career snaps). Carroo missed Week 17 last season after having an emergency medical procedure, but there was nothing to suggest that the unspecified issue will impact his preparation for 2018.
