Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Limited to special teams
Carroo didn't play any snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bills
There was no reward for his 74-yard touchdown the previous week, with Carroo limited to 17 snaps on special teams. There isn't much home for future production after the 2016 third-round pick was buried behind the likes of Brice Butler and Isaiah Ford on Sunday. It's even possible Carroo could lose his roster spot if Danny Amendola (knee) returns in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Catches long touchdown pass•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Records first catch of 2018•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Joins active roster•
-
Leonte Carroo: Added to Dolphins' practice squad•
-
Leonte Carroo: Released by Dolphins•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Disappoints in preseason finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...