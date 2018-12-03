Carroo didn't play any snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bills

There was no reward for his 74-yard touchdown the previous week, with Carroo limited to 17 snaps on special teams. There isn't much home for future production after the 2016 third-round pick was buried behind the likes of Brice Butler and Isaiah Ford on Sunday. It's even possible Carroo could lose his roster spot if Danny Amendola (knee) returns in the coming weeks.

