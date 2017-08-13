Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Misses practice Sunday
Carroo missed practice Sunday due to a hamstring injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The injury is not considered to be serious at this point in time and the Dolphins hope that Carroo will return to practice in a few days. He is in a battle with several other receivers for fourth on the team's depth chart but likely won't have a big role in the offense unless an injury were to occur to Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, or Kenny Stills.
More News
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Hauls in touchdown in preseason opener•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Entering 2017 in better shape•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Faces difficult path to larger role•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Quiet rookie campaign•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Inactive in Week 17 versus Patriots•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...