Carroo missed practice Sunday due to a hamstring injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The injury is not considered to be serious at this point in time and the Dolphins hope that Carroo will return to practice in a few days. He is in a battle with several other receivers for fourth on the team's depth chart but likely won't have a big role in the offense unless an injury were to occur to Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, or Kenny Stills.