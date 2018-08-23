Head coach Adam Gase reportedly said that Carroo (groin) will sidelined "a couple of days," Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Carroo did not practice Thursday and it now seems like he'll miss the Dolphins' dress rehearsal game Saturday against the Ravens. The nature of groin injuries and mapping out progress projections can be tricky. For Carroo's sake, each absence will work against him when it's time for crucial roster cut downs.