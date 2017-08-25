Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Quiet in third preseason tilt
Carroo hauled in his only target for five yards during Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.
Carroo only logged 12 offensive snaps Thursday, compared to 15 on special teams. He didn't look to be anything more than the fifth or sixth option in the passing game and could struggle to find enough targets to warrant fantasy consideration this year.
