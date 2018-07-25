Carroo (knee) has been cleared for the start of training camp, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Carroo didn't need much time to recover from a minor procedure on his knee in early June. His bigger challenge is proving that he can be useful to the team, as Miami appears to have five roster locks at wide receiver in DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant. The situation could force Carroo, a 2016 third-round pick, to compete with a handful of players for a single spot on the 53-man roster.