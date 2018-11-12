Carroo brought in his only target for 20 yards and rushed once for 14 yards during Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Packers.

Carroo received his first offensive snaps (16) of the 2018 season Week 10. With Albert Wilson (hip) on injured reserve, Carroo appears to have successfully carved out a niche role in Miami's passing attack. While it's unlikely that Carroo will achieve fantasy relevance this season, the former third-round pick's usage is worth monitoring in dynasty leagues.