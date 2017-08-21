Play

Carroo (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Carroo sat out Sunday's session due to a minor hamstring problem, but returned to the fold for the start of joint practices with the Eagles this week. If all goes well, the wideout will be able to partake in Thursday's game versus Philadelphia.

More News
