Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Shut down after emergency procedure
The Dolphins placed Carroo on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list Wednesday after the receiver required an emergency medical procedure Christmas Day, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
The nature of Carroo's procedure hasn't been revealed, but the report notes that it wasn't a life-threatening situation and the 23-year-old is expected to make a full recovery. After seeing only light work as a rookie, Carroo wasn't able to carve out more consistent snaps with the Dolphins in his second season, as he finished the 2017 campaign with just seven catches for 69 yards across 14 games. The Dolphins promoted Rashawn Scott from the practice squad to take Carroo's spot as the No. 5 wideout on the roster.
