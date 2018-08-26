Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Sits out Saturday's game
Carroo (groin) was held out of Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
Carroo's absence from Saturday's game was no surprise after it was reported he'd miss several days with his groin injury. His exact return date isn't clear, but each day he misses will hurt his chances at securing a depth receiver role on the final roster.
