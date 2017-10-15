Carroo will enter the starting lineup Sunday for the Dolphins' Week 6 matchup with the Falcons with DeVante Parker (ankle) inactive, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Jakeem Grant was the primary beneficiary of Parker's early departure in the Dophins' Week 5 win over the Titans, but it appears head coach Adam Gase will turn to Carroo as the club's No. 3 wideout Sunday. Carroo, who has caught three career passes over 18 games, has typically seen most of his involvement on special teams this season, but he should earn his largest offensive snap count of 2017 in Week 6. That being said, the Dolphins' passing game is averaging a NFL-worst 157 yards per game, which significantly limits Carroo's fantasy upside.