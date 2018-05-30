Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Undergoing knee surgery
Carroo is slated to undergo minor knee surgery but the receiver should be back in time for training camp in July, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
It doesn't sound like Carroo is dealing with anything serious, but he's all but guaranteed to miss next week's mini-camp -- which only delays his entrance into the competition at wide receiver. With incumbents DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills and Jakeem Grant joined this offseason by free-agent acquisitions Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola, Carroo likely needs to hold off a slew of other depth-caliber wideouts for a single roster spot in Miami.
