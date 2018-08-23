Carroo (groin) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

It appears Carroo suffered this injury during Wednesday's practice, and his status for Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens is unclear. The 2016 third-round pick has caught 10 passes on 20 targets for 98 yards and one touchdowns over his first two seasons. He's battling for a depth wideout role.

