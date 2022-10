Eichenberg sustained an MCL injury during Miami's win at Detroit on Sunday and will be forced to miss some time, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Eichenberg was carted off the field during the Dolphins' Week 8 victory, but it looks like he dodged a highly-severe injury. Even still, it's reasonable to expect that the 2021 second-rounder will miss at least one game as he recovers, meaning 23-year-old Robert Jones may have to fill in at guard.