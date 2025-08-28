Eichenberg (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/PUP list by the Dolphins on Tuesday.

The designation means that the offensive guard will have to miss at least the first four regular-season games. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said in July that Eichenberg would have to miss several weeks, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, though at that point he was still expected back for the start of the regular season. The 2021 second-round pick started 14 of 17 regular-season games for Miami in 2024 and has started 53 of the 61 games he's played in during his career, regular season and postseason.