Eichenberg (undisclosed) did not appear on Wednesday's injury report, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Eichenberg was sidelined during joint practices against the Texans in mid-August, as Miami coach Mike McDaniel said he was dealing with a "nagging injury." However, it appears this issue won't limit the 25-year-old heading into Sunday's season opener against the Chargers. Eichenberg should maintain his starting spot at left guard to begin the 2023 campaign.