Eichenberg (undisclosed) will be limited in joint practices with the Texans this week, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Eichenberg is dealing with a "nagging injury," according to head coach Mike McDaniel. It's unclear how long the 25-year-old has been dealing with the injury or the specifics of it, but he'll focus more on his recovery, as opposed to preparing for Saturday's preseason game against Houston.