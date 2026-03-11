Dolphins' Lonnie Johnson : Signing with Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dolphins have agreed to a one-year deal with Johnson, David Furones of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson is joining Miami after spending one season in Las Vegas. The 30-year-old started the 2025 season on injured reserve but totaled 25 tackles (14 solo) and two pass breakups in the final nine games with the Raiders. The seven-year pro is expected to play a depth role at safety with extended time on special teams.
More News
-
Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Set for season debut•
-
Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Activated off reserve list•
-
Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Looking likely for season debut•
-
Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Not ready for season debut•
-
Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Back at practice•
-
Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Aiming for Week 9 return•