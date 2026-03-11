The Dolphins have agreed to a one-year deal with Johnson, David Furones of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson is joining Miami after spending one season in Las Vegas. The 30-year-old started the 2025 season on injured reserve but totaled 25 tackles (14 solo) and two pass breakups in the final nine games with the Raiders. The seven-year pro is expected to play a depth role at safety with extended time on special teams.