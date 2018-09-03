Falk was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

Falk was recently waived by the Titans after Tennessee snagged the former Washington State quarterback with a sixth-round pick in this year's draft. Now with the Dolphins, Falk will compete with Brock Osweiler and David Fales for the No. 2 job behind Ryan Tannehill.

