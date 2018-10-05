Falk (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Falk was a full participant in practice this week before being held out of Friday's session with an apparent wrist injury, but the Dolphins offense won't miss him in Week 5 with Ryan Tannehill drawing the start at quarterback. If Tannehill were to go down, however, Brock Osweiler and David Fales are slated to provide additional depth.

More News
Our Latest Stories