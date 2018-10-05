Falk (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Falk was a full participant in practice this week before being held out of Friday's session with an apparent wrist injury, but the Dolphins offense won't miss him in Week 5 with Ryan Tannehill drawing the start at quarterback. If Tannehill were to go down, however, Brock Osweiler and David Fales are slated to provide additional depth.