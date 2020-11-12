Bowden was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
The third-round rookie has endured a quiet debut campaign, after racking up more than 1,800 scrimmage yards last year during his final season at Kentucky. Prior to landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list Nov. 6, Bowden had compiled just five total offensive touches for an ouptut of eight scrimmage yards. The 23-year-old figures to slot into a niche role within Miami's offense once able to return to game action, and opportunities within the receiving corps may become available with Preston Williams (foot) moving to IR on Monday.