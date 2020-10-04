site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dolphins-lynn-bowden-active-against-seahawks | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Dolphins' Lynn Bowden: Active against Seahawks
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
at
11:56 am ET 1 min read
Bowden will play in Sunday's game versus the Seahawks.
Bowden was a healthy scratch last week against the Jaguars but will return to the lineup Sunday. He's listed as the No. 6 wideout for the
Dolphins and likely won't be a major part of the offense against Seattle. More News
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
29D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read