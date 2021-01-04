Bowden secured eight of 12 targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 56-26 loss to Buffalo.
Bowden also lost seven yards on his only carry. The rookie third-round pick wasn't tremendously effective upon being thrust into a key offensive role with Jakeem Grant (ankle) sidelined, but it's at least been encouraging to see the Dolphins' coaching staff trust him with such important duties down the stretch. Through 10 appearances in 2020, Bowden caught 28 of 37 targets for 211 yards while also logging nine carries for 32 yards. After having flashed versatility and upside as a rookie, Bowden will look to take a step forward in his development for 2021.
