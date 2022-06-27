Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated predicts that Bowden's versatility will land him a roster spot with the Dolphins this coming season.

Bowden, who didn't play last season due to a hamstring injury, was sidelined during a portion of the team's OTAs, but was subsequently able to re-take the field and should be ready to compete fully in training camp. While the 24-year-old's path to steady touches in Miami's offense is murky, Poupart suggests that Bowden's diverse skill set should land him a depth role in the team's re-tooled wideout corps, which also includes top options Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, along with Cedrick Wilson, Trent Sherfield, Preston Williams and Erik Ezukanma.